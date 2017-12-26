Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) a $7.00 Price Target

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) received a $7.00 price objective from Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 469,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,830. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,119.72, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 11,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $83,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Tripodo sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,744.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,044.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,734 shares of company stock valued at $196,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 674,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 368,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 137,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 214,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 86,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,352,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) a $7.00 Price Target” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/piper-jaffray-companies-analysts-give-helix-energy-solutions-group-hlx-a-7-00-price-target.html.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.