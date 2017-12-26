Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.66, for a total transaction of $893,269.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,083 shares in the company, valued at $41,784,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth H. Sheffield, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $512,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,116 shares of company stock worth $5,633,412. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,807 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 83.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,178 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 66.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 191,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,122 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $83,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,359. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29,118.69, a PE ratio of 237.67, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

