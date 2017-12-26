Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Lessened by Swedbank

Swedbank lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,723,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,742 shares during the period. Swedbank owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $132,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,062,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,167,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,754,000 after acquiring an additional 389,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,286,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,120,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,275,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $262,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,918.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,248 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215,419.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $37.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

