Personalized Education For Young Offenders

Over the years, the importance of education has been on emphasis. However, as much as it is, most institutions forget about the young offenders who are in custody. There is a high level of urgency towards providing quality education there.

The recent Ofsted annual report has clearly shown that there is still a missing link between the young offenders and the young offenders’ institutes. They are still not performing to their maximum ability. In most cases, when a verdict is given on a young offender, the truth is that their education life may go unnoticed. This means that they end up not pursuing any further studies

Amanda Speilman, the chief inspector for Ofsted, pointed out that most of Britain’s underprivileged children more so those in custody are forgotten. Nobody bothers on checking up on them and ensure that they continue studying in young offenders institutes.

There are three Securing Training Centers (STC), where two have a rating considered as not satisfactory. The other remaining one has some improvements to make. As if that is not worse, the Young Offender Institutes (YOIs) which are ten in total, only 4 out of the 10 have a good education system.

On average, these YOIs require that they have a provision of 30 hours on a weekly basis. Charlie Taylor, who was in the limelight last year for reviewing the government’s youth justice system emphasizes on having an engaging education system in the YOIs. He stresses that YOIs should not only focus on quantity (the 30 hours) but also focus on the type of education they provide to the young offenders.

This discovery led the Prisoners’ Education Trust (PET) this year to increase their provision mostly on the young offenders who are under 18. PET has given the under 18s a chance to study what they want in their cells through a dozen of distance learning packages. They mostly fund GCSEs and A levels.

Encouraging the young children to study makes them have a less likelihood of having another offence. However, this is only possible through support. As one of the vivid ways of showing their support, PET formed a partnership with Goldsmiths, University of London and YOI dubbed ‘Learning Together’. The partnership is meant to provide those in prison to have a chance to pursue social sciences just like other undergraduate students who are not in jail.

Through PET, those in prison have been able to transform their lives and others have even become influential leaders in there. This positive attitude is what is needed for a safer environment in the prisons. It also has created a good relationship with the prison wardens.

The key here is education. With it, there are reduced crimes in prison. It helps the students realize their purpose in life. Once young offenders are out of jail, they may have interest in pursuing further education. They can find meaning in their life and may secure a job through their training in prison.

PET has highly emphasized that education for young offenders highly increases their positive relationships with other inmates and even staff. They also have the Prisoner Learning Alliance award for the prison employees who receive a nomination from the prisoners.