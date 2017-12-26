Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE PEI) opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $799.76, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,033,000 after purchasing an additional 130,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,389,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,609,000 after buying an additional 159,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,370,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,232,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after buying an additional 61,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 361.4% during the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,059,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 1,613,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

