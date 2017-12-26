PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of PBF Energy worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PBF Energy by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,969,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,707 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PBF Energy by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 542,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the period.

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE PBF) opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3,850.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 63.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

