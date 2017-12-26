Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $971,738,000 after acquiring an additional 254,836 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,506,000 after acquiring an additional 629,523 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,617,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $216,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,387,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $199,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 598,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) opened at $146.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13,429.57, a PE ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 1.00. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $107.31 and a 12 month high of $157.65.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $505.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.36 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.89.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $302,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nir Zuk sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $21,879,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,236,060. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

