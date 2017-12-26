Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 496.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 635,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 417,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,897,298.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $194,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,932.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $116,162.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.15%.

Honeywell International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

