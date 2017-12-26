OxFORD Asset Management LLP Sells 58,342 Shares of TopBuild Corp (BLD)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,342 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $30,954,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $17,832,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $12,805,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $11,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp (BLD) opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2,630.00 and a PE ratio of 36.44. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.43 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). Its Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

