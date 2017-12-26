Owens-Illinois (OI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Owens-Illinois' North America sales volume continues to decline due to lower shipments, primarily in beer. The impact of the hurricanes will also hurt its fourth-quarter results. Higher supply chain and restructuring costs in Asia Pacific will impact Owens-Illinois’ results. Further, uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions, non-cash charges, volatile currency rates and high debt levels remain headwinds for the company.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OI. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of Owens-Illinois ( NYSE OI ) traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 866,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,428. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $3,630.00, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 63.33% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $83,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 104.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 697,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

