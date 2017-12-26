Oppenheimer Increases Equinix (EQIX) Price Target to $525.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer to $525.00 in a research note released on Friday. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $515.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $502.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ EQIX) opened at $446.60 on Friday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $350.37 and a 12-month high of $495.35. The stock has a market cap of $34,940.00, a PE ratio of 145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Equinix’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 259.74%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.81, for a total value of $953,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,348,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.43, for a total transaction of $92,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,747.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,881. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

