OM Group (OMG) vs. Minerals Technologies (MTX) Head-To-Head Review

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) and OM Group (NYSE:OMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. OM Group does not pay a dividend. Minerals Technologies pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minerals Technologies and OM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $1.64 billion 1.48 $133.40 million $4.39 15.60 OM Group N/A N/A N/A ($6.13) N/A

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than OM Group. OM Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerals Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Minerals Technologies and OM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies 9.48% 14.59% 5.57% OM Group 3.68% 4.22% 2.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Minerals Technologies and OM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 OM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.79%.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats OM Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services around the world. It operates through four segments. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells the synthetic mineral product precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mines mineral ores, and processes and sells natural mineral products, primarily limestone and talc. The Performance Materials segment is a supplier of bentonite and bentonite-related products to industrial and consumer markets globally. The Refractories segment produces and markets monolithic and shaped refractory materials and specialty products, services and application and measurement equipment. The Energy Services segment offers a range of services to improve the production, costs, compliance and environmental impact of activities performed in the oil and gas industry.

OM Group Company Profile

OM Group, Inc. is a United States-based industrial company. The Company is engaged in serving global markets, including automotive systems, electronic devices, aerospace and defense, industrial and medical. It operates in three business segments: Magnetic Technologies, Battery Technologies and Specialty Chemicals. Its Magnetic Technologies segment develops, manufactures and distributes industrial-use magnetic materials and related products to an array of end markets, including automotive systems, electrical installation technology, industrial, retail and renewable energy. The Company’s Battery Technologies segment provides batteries, battery management systems, and energetic devices for defense, space and medical markets. The Company’s Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces and supplies chemicals for electronic applications, industrial applications including coatings, composites and tire, and photomasks used by customers to produce semiconductors and related products.

