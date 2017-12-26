Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,830 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Celgene makes up 1.4% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Celgene by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 627,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,409 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,763,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CELG. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

Shares of Celgene Co. ( NASDAQ CELG ) opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83,720.00, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.77. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $94.55 and a 52-week high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 63.80%. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

