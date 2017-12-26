Nordson Co. (NDSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Nordson to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Gabelli cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at $144.48 on Tuesday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.48. The company has a market cap of $8,343.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

In other Nordson news, VP Robert E. Veillette sold 1,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $226,650.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nordson by 1,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

