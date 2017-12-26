Nike (NKE) PT Raised to $78.00 at DA Davidson

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nike’s FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Nike from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Nike from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nike has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $103,258.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,502,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,683,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 4,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nike (NKE) PT Raised to $78.00 at DA Davidson” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/nike-nke-price-target-raised-to-78-00-at-da-davidson.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.