Nike Inc (NKE) Position Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned 3,093.56% of Nike worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Nike by 91.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 751.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nike by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Nike from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nike to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,683,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,160. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE NKE) opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103,258.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

