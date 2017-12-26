NIC (EGOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGOV. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NIC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NIC ( EGOV ) opened at $17.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,139.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.38. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. NIC had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NIC’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

