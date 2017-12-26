Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ngl Energy Partners were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ngl Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,764,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ngl Energy Partners by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ngl Energy Partners by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ngl Energy Partners by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 593,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 459,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ngl Energy Partners by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ngl Energy Partners news, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ngl Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ngl Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Ngl Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ngl Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE NGL) opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,729.36, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.70. Ngl Energy Partners Lp has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ngl Energy Partners announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ngl Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

