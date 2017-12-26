New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in RPC, Inc. (RES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,763 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of RPC worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RPC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RES. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. FBR & Co set a $27.00 price objective on RPC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

RPC, Inc. ( RES ) opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,670.00, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. RPC had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 167.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other RPC news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler bought 5,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $116,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

