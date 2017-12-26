New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Barnes Group Inc. (B)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Barnes Group worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 4,461.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE B) opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3,384.97, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $357.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.01 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $99,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Stephens sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $997,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

