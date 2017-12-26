New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,523 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.36% of Spartan Motors worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 12.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 213.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the third quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.30 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, insider John W. Slawson sold 21,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $326,765.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

