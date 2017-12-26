Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.20% of Crocs worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $100,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CL King cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Crocs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CROX ) opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.29, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 0.43. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials.

