Neonode (NEON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.75

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 77200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEON shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. equities analysts predict that Neonode, Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulf Rosberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,575 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.54% of Neonode worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, formerly SBE, Inc, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical infrared touch solutions. The Company’s technology offers multiple features, including the ability to sense an object’s size, depth, velocity, pressure and proximity to any type of surface. It operates through the touch technology licensing business segment.

