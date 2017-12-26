Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,915 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 15,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivan P. Gergel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,785.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 43,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,090,614.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 931,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,283,000 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKTR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,220.00, a PE ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.68% and a negative net margin of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

