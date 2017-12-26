NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.63% of NBT Bancorp worth $74,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,097,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,407,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,660.00, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $42.56.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $102.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

NBT Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $964,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,239.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,509,900. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank) and also through its other subsidiaries, which includes providing commercial banking and financial services to customers in its market area, including central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont and Portland, Maine area.

