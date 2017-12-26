Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) vs. Safe Bulkers (SB) Critical Survey

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime Partners and Safe Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33 Safe Bulkers 1 3 3 0 2.29

Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.55%. Safe Bulkers has a consensus target price of $3.10, indicating a potential downside of 3.43%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Navios Maritime Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Safe Bulkers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $190.52 million 1.76 -$52.54 million $0.01 227.23 Safe Bulkers $109.77 million 2.97 -$55.96 million ($0.19) -16.89

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Bulkers. Safe Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners 2.79% 2.53% 1.49% Safe Bulkers -2.01% -2.10% -1.01%

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Safe Bulkers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters. It focuses on providing seaborne shipping services under long-term time charters. As of December 31, 2016, it controlled 12 Panamax vessels, nine Capesize vessels, three Ultra-Handymax vessels and seven container vessels. Panamax vessels are vessels capable of carrying a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer and being accommodated in various discharge ports. Capesize vessels are dedicated to the carriage of iron ore and coal. Ultra-Handymax vessels are similar to Panamax vessels although with less carrying capacity, and have self-loading and discharging gear on board to accommodate undeveloped ports.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition, ownership and operation of drybulk vessels. The Company’s vessels operate across the world, carrying drybulk cargo for the consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along shipping routes across the world. As of February 17, 2017 the Company’s fleet included 38 vessels, of which 14 are Panamax class vessels, nine are Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 are Post-Panamax class vessels and three are Capesize class vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tonnage (dwt). The Company’s fleet of Post-Panamax vessels includes Marina, Xenia, Sophia, Eleni, Martine, Andreas K, Panayiota K, Venus Heritage, Venus History, Venus Horizon and Troodos Sun. Its fleet of Capesize vessels includes Kanaris, Pelopidas and Lake Despina.

