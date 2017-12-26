Nationwide Fund Advisors Purchases 2,676 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (XNCR)

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.13% of Xencor worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 62.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Airain ltd raised its position in shares of Xencor by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 13,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Xencor by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on Xencor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 24,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $493,306.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $979,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 278,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,936. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,030.00, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

