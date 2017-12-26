Nationwide Fund Advisors Lowers Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AMG Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE RHP) opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.78 and a 1 year high of $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $264.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $222,332.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,696.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bennett D. Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $278,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,099.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,611 shares of company stock worth $1,796,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

