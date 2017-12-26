Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stake in Lydall, Inc. (LDL)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Lydall worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,303,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lydall by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lydall by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Lydall by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE LDL) opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $873.30, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). Lydall had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lydall, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LDL shares. Sidoti raised shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Dale G. Barnhart sold 12,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $683,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $607,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,897. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lydall, Inc designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers.

