Nationwide Fund Advisors Acquires 18,524 Shares of CU Bancorp (CUNB)

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in CU Bancorp (NASDAQ:CUNB) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of CU Bancorp worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CU Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CU Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CU Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CU Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CU Bancorp by 1,490.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CU Bancorp (NASDAQ:CUNB) opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $668.53 and a P/E ratio of 22.46. CU Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

About CU Bancorp

CU Bancorp is the bank holding company of California United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering a range of banking products and services designed for small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, business owners and entrepreneurs, and the professional community.

