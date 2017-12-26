MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered MutualFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MutualFirst Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.49, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.33. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.68%. equities research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from MutualFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, insider Charles J. Viater sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $28,364.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,657.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry Dean Mcvicker sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,067.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,315 shares of company stock worth $603,775 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

