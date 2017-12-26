Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 2nd.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE MOV) opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.20, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.21. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $190.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.33 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

In other news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 5,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $153,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,978 shares in the company, valued at $909,454.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Movado Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Movado Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/movado-group-inc-mov-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers.

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.