Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.31% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,627,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,210,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,958,000 after acquiring an additional 47,751 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 46,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 988,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ MPWR) opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.36 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $55,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $194,119.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 360,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,322,890.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

