Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,030 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $42,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 465,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,631,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,253 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 134,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth bought 1,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $61,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65,190.00, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

