Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,564 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Vetr downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.17 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $406,595.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,645,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $470,091.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,750,555.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,357 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE XOM) opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $355,790.00, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $66.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

