Meritage Corporation (MTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meritage Corporation (NYSE:MTH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Meritage from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Meritage in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Get Meritage alerts:

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $35,869.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Gary Sarver sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Meritage by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage by 88.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Meritage in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meritage (MTH) opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Meritage has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,048.56, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Meritage (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. Meritage had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $805.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Meritage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Meritage will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Meritage Corporation (MTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/meritage-corporation-mth-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes, and providing warranty and customer services.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.