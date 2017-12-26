Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Given Hold Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $24.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) opened at $20.80 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1,120.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other news, Director Anna R. Dimaria sold 14,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $296,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Fernandez sold 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $292,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,420 shares of company stock worth $826,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 91.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp Inc, formerly Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc, is a mid-tier stock holding company of East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered stock savings bank that operates from 24 full-service locations and two loan centers in the Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank operates eight of its full-service locations and a loan center under the name Mt.

