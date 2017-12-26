Medtronic plc. (MDT) Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 5,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Medtronic plc. ( NYSE:MDT ) opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110,364.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.40. Medtronic plc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

In related news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

