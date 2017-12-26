MEDNAX Inc (MD) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.23% of MEDNAX worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 641,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,642,000 after acquiring an additional 581,527 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MEDNAX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $154,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,649.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 10,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $454,350.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDNAX Inc ( MD ) opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,012.43, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $72.13.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $868.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.78 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised MEDNAX from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

