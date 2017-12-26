Mathes Company Inc. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,888,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,678,121,000 after acquiring an additional 329,794 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.0% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 153,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Vetr upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.06 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.61.

Shares of Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ AAPL ) opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $898,555.94, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.76 and a twelve month high of $177.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,654,121.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,594.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eduardo H. Cue sold 65,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total transaction of $11,215,947.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,944,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

