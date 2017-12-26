Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,086.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,180.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $86.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $91.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $99,899.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,306.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 618,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $51,216,519.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,367 shares in the company, valued at $23,131,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

