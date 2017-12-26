Mallinckrodt (MNK) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) has been given a $24.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.64.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. 2,504,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,625. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,215.51, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.17. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $793.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dr Kneeland Youngblood purchased 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $100,046.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Trudeau purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $111,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,460 shares of company stock worth $659,486. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 24.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/mallinckrodt-mnk-given-a-24-00-price-target-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.