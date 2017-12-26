Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (MGU) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.36% of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE MGU) opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

In related news, CFO Meredith Meyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc (the Fund) is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide to its common stockholders a high level of total return consisting of dividends, and other income and capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of equity, debt, preferred or convertible securities and other instruments that are issued by the United States and non-United States companies that own, operate or manage infrastructure assets.

