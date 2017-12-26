London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,001.71 ($53.51).

LSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.48) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.13) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.14) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,752 ($50.17) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Xavier Rolet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($50.81), for a total value of £3,800,000 ($5,080,893.17). Also, insider David Thomas Nish acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,879 ($51.87) per share, with a total value of £19,976.85 ($26,710.59).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group ( LON LSE ) opened at GBX 3,738 ($49.98) on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 2,807 ($37.53) and a one year high of GBX 4,069 ($54.41). The stock has a market cap of $12,920.00 and a P/E ratio of 4,397.65.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc is a diversified global financial markets infrastructure business that operates with an Open Access model. The Company is organized into operating units based on its service lines and has six segments: Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services and Other.

