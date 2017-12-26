Lockheed Martin (LMT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.8359752800703 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT) traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,615. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $247.01 and a fifty-two week high of $323.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $91,190.09, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.02). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 221.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.36%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $327.00 to $316.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

In other news, insider Dale P. Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.75, for a total value of $627,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Akerson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.02 per share, with a total value of $780,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,932.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/lockheed-martin-lmt-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.