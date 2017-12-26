Live Ventures (LIVE) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.26

Media coverage about Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) has been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Live Ventures earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.0633274560323 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Live Ventures (LIVE) opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Live Ventures has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

LIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Ventures from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated is a holding company for diversified businesses. The Company’s segments include Manufacturing Segment, Marketplace Platform Segment and Services Segment. The Manufacturing Segment consists of Marquis Industries, Inc The Marketplace Platform segment consists of livedeal.com and Modern Everyday, Inc The Services Segment consists of the local exchange carrier billings business and velocity local.

