Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on LYV. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE LYV) opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8,700.07, a PE ratio of 2,104.55 and a beta of 1.05. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $2,016,251.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,540.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joe Berchtold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $908,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,014.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,106,511 shares of company stock worth $49,467,752. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.
