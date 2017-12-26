Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYV. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE LYV) opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8,700.07, a PE ratio of 2,104.55 and a beta of 1.05. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $2,016,251.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,540.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joe Berchtold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $908,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,014.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,106,511 shares of company stock worth $49,467,752. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

