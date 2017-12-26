Lincoln National (LNC) Receives News Impact Score of 0.23

Press coverage about Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln National earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6271222877865 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shares of Lincoln National ( LNC ) traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. 536,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,976. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,013.99, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.19. Lincoln National had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

