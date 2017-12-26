Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.11 (SQLV)

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
Shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.
