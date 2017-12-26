Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/legg-mason-small-cap-quality-value-etf-to-issue-special-dividend-of-0-11-sqlv.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.