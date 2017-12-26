Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.91 Million Stake in Oclaro Inc (OCLR)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83,892 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Oclaro worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCLR. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oclaro by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Oclaro by 843.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 171,150 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oclaro by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oclaro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oclaro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCLR shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Oclaro in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.75 target price on shares of Oclaro in a report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Oclaro in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other Oclaro news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $43,569.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,378 shares in the company, valued at $505,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,271 shares of company stock valued at $364,240. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ OCLR) opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Oclaro Inc has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. Oclaro had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Oclaro Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

